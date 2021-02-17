GLADWIN – If you have experienced a death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you’ve probably found there are not many people who understand the deep hurt you are feeling. It may be hard for you to feel optimistic about the future. This can be a confusing time when you feel isolated and you may have many questions about things you have never faced before. Hospice of Gladwin Area is offering a free six-week grief support class to anyone who is grieving.
Grief is a natural and normal response. It is not an illness or something to be “gotten over” but more something to be “worked through.”
Part of the work of grief is adapting to the many changes that occur in our lives as a result of death. The more significant, the more major the changes. Change means work. It involves longing for the old and safe ways, fearing the unknown “newness,” risking and letting go of the security of established patterns of thinking and ways of behaving. Change can be hard work indeed!
This class offers the attendees an opportunity to tell their story, share their feelings with others who may be going through a similar situation and help them work through this difficult time.
For your convenience, Hospice of Gladwin Area will hold this class starting on Wednesday, March 3. It will be held weekly at the Beaverton Activity Center on 106 Tonkin Street in Beaverton. If you have any questions or are interested in attending, please call the Hospice of Gladwin Area office at 989-426-4464 to reserve your spot.