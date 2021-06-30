GLADWIN
Once again, Hospice of Gladwin Area will be hosting its annual fundraiser, The Great Cedar River Duck Race during the Gladwin County Arts Festival. The race will be held on July 10, 2021 in the Gladwin City Park at 2 p.m. Come and join in the fun while helping to support a worthy cause.
Tickets cost five dollars for an individual and $25 for a patron, and can be purchased on site up to 1:30 p.m. on the day of the race. They can also be purchased from Hospice volunteers working at the following sites:
-July 2 at Family Fare and Fruchey Foods on M-30. n July 9 at Gladwin Ace Hardware and Family Fare.
