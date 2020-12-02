GLADWIN – This year, Hospice of Gladwin Area’s Volunteer of the Year Award went out to Earl and Jean Chervus who have volunteered for over thirty years and were involved in the initial development of the organization.
The Hospice of Gladwin Area staff mentioned that this couple has always been a pleasure to have around. Their expertise, knowledge and wit made coming into the office on Mondays so much more enjoyable for the staff (since they all “love” Monday mornings).
The Hospice of Gladwin Area staff came to the realization of how valuable the Chervus’ were when they were unable to volunteer after Earl took ill at the end of January. Earl joined the heavenly father at the end of June and the staff have missed him dearly. Jean has graciously come back and continues to volunteer.
Once Jean returned, she asked who was filling in for her. The staff had to let her know that three volunteers were placed in that role. So then they realized it took three people to take her place. They believe Jean is an extra special volunteer! They know that Earl can never be replaced and will always hold a special place in their hearts. They are thankful for Jean’s return and continuation as a volunteer. Hospice of Gladwin Area gives a big “thank you” to Earl and Jean Chervus, Volunteers of the Year for 2020, for all the areas of support they have given. The staff does not believe they could accomplish all they do without people like them.