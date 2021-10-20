Gladwin
The Gladwin County Sheriffs Office responded to a vehicle crash on Wagarville Road near the intersection of M-18 in Gladwin Township at 8:02 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18.
Central dispatch received information from 911 calls that a vehicle had struck a horse drawn carriage while traveling west on Wagarville Road.
The 20 year old man operating the horse drawn carriage was ejected from the carriage upon impact from the vehicle, causing injury.
He was transported to MidMichigan Medical Center – Gladwin by Gladwin EMS. He is currently in stable condition at the MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland.
The 17 year old man operating the passenger vehicle was not injured. This crash is still being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office at this time.
The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Gladwin Rural Urban Fire Department and Gladwin emergency service personnel.