RHODES
Hope Lutheran Church, located at 4758 Church Rd. in Rhodes will be hosting a Garden Walk on July 14, 2021 between noon and 6 p.m. There will be several gardens for everyone to see. It will be by donation only, and with that, you will receive lunch and a raffle ticket to some great prizes.
All of the gardens are within seven miles of the church. At one of the gardens, you will have the opportunity to ride on a buckboard through the woods. A few of the gardeners will be selling items for your own personal gardening. If you have questions, please call Marilyn at 989-689-3596.
The Hope Quilters are also back to sewing. At the church, make sure to check out some of the quilts and bazaar items that are for sale. This is just a preview
of the larger sale that will take place on Nov. 13, 2021. All of the money made on these sales will go toward supplies so that the quilters may continue with their mis- sion of providing warmth to individuals in need.