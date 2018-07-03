RHODES – Hope Lutheran Church, which is located at 4762 Church Road, Rhodes, will be having a Garden Walk on July 17 from 12-6 p.m. They will be featuring six beautiful gardens all within seven miles of the church.
The Hope Quilters will have items for sale set up in the fellowship hall. Some of the homes will have items for sale along with a raffle and free perennials, so bring along your garden gloves!
The luncheon will be served in the fellowship hall and will be included with a raffle ticket for a really nice outside bench. They ask for a donation if you would like, with the money going toward the church’s building fund. The pamphlets will be in the fellowship hall with the names and addresses of all the homes.
You are invited to bring your children and grandchildren to spark their interest in becoming gardeners themselves! Say a little prayer for sunshine. If you have any questions, call Marilyn at 989-689-3596. We are positive you will enjoy your day in the country.