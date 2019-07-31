GLADWIN – Imagine a summer afternoon witnessing the delicate flight of numerous colorful butterflies filling the air. MidMichigan Home Care is hosting Butterflies in the Park, an event held under the auspices of the MidMichigan Health Foundation that includes a live butterfly release and special commemoration presentation in honor and in memory of loved ones. The program will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 1 p.m. at the following locations throughout the region:
• Clare – Shamrock Park, 221 Wilcox Parkway, Clare
• Gladwin – Riverwalk Place, 777 W. Cedar Avenue, Gladwin
• Midland, Stratford Woods Park, 3922 E. Ashman, Midland
• Mt. Pleasant – Woodland Hospice House, 2597 S. Meridian Road, Mt. Pleasant
• West Branch – Tolfree Wellness Park, 2463 S. M-30, West Branch
Butterflies in the Park is an opportunity to remember and celebrate those who have lived their lives in ways that have had a positive effect on their friends and loved ones. The event will include a brief program and musical selections. Names of those being remembered and honored will be read during the butterfly release.
A donation of $25 releases an individual butterfly. Proceeds benefit patients in need of home care and hospice services, medication and medical supplies.
Contributions may be made online at www.midmichigan.org/butterflies. Those interested in more information or to make a donation by phone may call the MidMichigan Health Foundation at 989-839-1932.
The MidMichigan Health Foundation supports the patients and families served by MidMichigan Health by raising funds for equipment, services and programs. MidMichigan Health is a non-profit health system headquartered in Midland, Michigan, affiliated with Michigan Medicine, the health care division of the University of Michigan. MidMichigan Health covers a 23-county region with medical centers in Midland, Alpena, Alma, Clare, Gladwin, Mt. Pleasant and West Branch.
In addition to its Medical Centers, MidMichigan Health also offers both home health care and physician services, and has a strong commitment to medical education. MidMichigan Physicians Group provides urgent care and medical offices in more than 30 specialties and subspecialties including cardiology, hematology/oncology, orthopedics, vascular surgery, family medicine and more. Currently, MidMichigan has more than 7,400 employees, volunteers and physicians and provided more than $144 million in community benefits in fiscal year 2018.