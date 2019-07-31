BEAVERTON – A high-speed car chase took place in between Gladwin and Midland counties on Friday, July 26. The chase began in Beaverton and continued down S. M-18 for roughly 10 miles, concluding when the suspect crashed. Following the crash the suspect fled on foot.
At the time of printing, the case is still under investigation and police are still searching for the suspect. The Beaverton Police have no official statement as the case is ongoing.
More information will be reported on when available.