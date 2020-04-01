WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, March 24, the federal Department of Heath and Human Services awarded $100 million in grants to help health centers across the nation respond to the Coronavirus. According to HHS, the funding can be used by these centers to “address screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and boost telehealth capacity.”
The funding was approved by Congress in legislation earlier this month.
Notably, funding went to Mid Michigan Health Services in Houghton Lake, Isabella Citizens for Health in Mount Pleasant, and Great Lakes Bay Health Centers in Saginaw.
Congressman John Moolenaar voted for the legislation earlier this month and made the following statement on today’s grants:
“This funding is very much needed at health centers in our region. We’re all in this together and I have been encouraged by the steps Michigan residents have taken to stay inside and limit the spread of the virus. Limiting trips outside slows down the virus and that helps keep our first-responders, nurses, and doctors safe so they can care for those most in need.”