Central Michigan
Good vision and having the ability to hear are two important elements in helping a child succeed. Make sure your child gets their eyes and ears checked. Clearness of vision, eye muscle balance, nearsightedness and farsightedness are tests offered during a vision screening through Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD).
Hearing screenings have often been helpful in identifying hearing loss and providing assistance in finding the appropriate medical referrals if further testing is needed. The Health Department offers both screenings to children during the school year at no cost to parents.
For children three through six years of age with Medicaid coverage, insurance covers the cost of the screening. The state trained staff at CMDHD provides vision screening services to children in preschool and in the first, third, fifth, seventh, and ninth grades. Hearing screening is done for preschool children and those in kindergarten, second and fourth grade.
Preschoolers are screened in larger daycares, Head Start centers, or during kindergarten round ups. Students are screened throughout the school year as technicians visit each school district. Other children may be screened at the request of a teacher or parent. Screening may also be offered at CMDHD health department clinics by appointment if needed.
All children who are being home schooled can also get screened at no cost to the parent. Any family with home schooled children can call the local health department branch office and ask to make an appointment for hearing and vision screening. Appointments are available during the summer months as well.Keep in mind that if a child is going to the health department for immunizations that they could also make arrangements for hearing and vision screenings at that time, as long as a technician is available and not in a school that day.
The parent of any child that does not pass the screening is contacted and asked to take the child in for more testing by a doctor. Approximately 10 percent of children screened for vision and 5 percent of children screened for hearing in Michigan are referred to specialists. Referrals to community services for assistance are also available.
For more information or to set up a screening appointment for eligible school age children please call 989-426-9431 ext. 1324.