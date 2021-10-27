Gladwin county
Next week, Gladwin County residents will have an opportunity to vote on a millage to suppress the Gypsy Moth populations in the area. The millage is a .75 mill per $1,000 of state taxable value proposal meaning that if a property has a taxable value of $50,000-$150,000, the annual cost for the homeowners would be between $37.50 and $112.50.
According to the Gladwin County Conservation District, the Gypsy Moths reach peak population in roughly 20-year intervals. The county is now approaching the peak population time for gypsy moths, and without suppression actions, overpopulation could cause significant damage to local trees.
A millage passed over 20 years ago to suppress Gypsy Moth numbers, however, the fund was depleted many years ago. If this year’s millage is approved, it could raise up to $786,000 in the first year allowing the county to spray for Gypsy Moth caterpillars in spring 2022. According to the proposal, the spray does not harm wildlife, it only affects the Gypsy Moth caterpillars.
A portion of the millage is to be distributed to the Downtown Development Authority of both Gladwin and Beaverton city and the Gladwin County Landbank Authority and Brownfield Authority of Gladwin County as per state law. All funding is to be used to monitor, control, and reduce Gypsy Moth outbreaks in Gladwin County. This millage was approved by the Board of Commissioners for a county-wide election on Nov. 2, 2021.