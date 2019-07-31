GLADWIN – This summer the Gladwin Area Artist Guild will be providing instruction to young artists at what the Guild calls “Creative Thursdays”. If you are a young artist in grades 6-12 or an adult interested in learning art techniques, please join us Thursdays, now through August, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the library’s large, upstairs meeting room for a fun morning of learning. Donations to replenish art supplies will be gratefully accepted each week, but are not required.
The Gladwin Library at 402 James Robertson Dr. provides a safe and friendly meeting place where Guild artists can share their know-how. Mediums might include graphite and colored pencil, watercolor and acrylic paints and paper projects. Students are encouraged to bring a project of their own or they may choose from project ideas provided by the Guild.
Call 989-246-1030 with questions regarding the Creative Thursdays summer art program or Guild membership.