GLADWIN COUNTY – The Gladwin Rural Urban Fire Department issued a press release to provide information for a structure fire in Grout Township on Thursday, July 30.
On Thursday, the Gladwin Fire Department was dispatched at 7:20 p.m. to 2346 S. Bard Rd., in Grout Township for a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to a fully involved two story log home owned by Tyler LaRue. According to the release, the firefighters were able to control the fire however, the entire structure suffered extensive heat, smoke and water damage.
Mrs. LaRue was home at the time but had not been inside of the house for about two hours before she was aware of the fire. She discovered the fire due to the heavy smoke coming from the home. The report stated that there were no serious injuries. However, there were a couple firefighters that had issues with heat exhaustion and were treated at the scene by EMS paramedics.
“Having EMS on scene to monitor the firefighters this time of the year is crucial,” said Assistant Fire Chief, Greg Alward. “The cause of the fire is considered accidental and there were smoke detectors.”
Gladwin Sheriff personnel, Beaverton Fire and Harrison Fire provided mutual aid at the scene. There is insurance on the loss of the home. Firefighters remained on the scene for roughly four hours. Michigan State Police Fire Investigators will be assisting with determining the cause and origin of the fire. Temporary housing for the LaRues is unclear. All of their personal items have been destroyed.