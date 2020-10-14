GLADWIN COUNTY – Operated by Wayne Davidson and family, Green Ways Provisioning Center is Gladwin County’s first and only state licensed medical marihuana provisioning center. Green Ways has served the Gladwin County community for over nine years and continues to do so every day.
Located near the intersection of M-30 and Dale Road in Beaverton, the Green Ways customer base has been severely impacted by the May flood due to the destruction of the M-30 bridge. As a small-town medical marihuana provisioning center, Green Ways is lucky enough to serve loyal, local, life-long patients, but relies considerably on patients from Midland County as well. The M-30 bridge being obstructed has carried a severe blow to local commerce.
In an ever-changing cannabis industry, Wayne Davidson, owner and operator of Green Ways Provisioning Center, has met persistent opposition over the last year from his local municipality in Tobacco Township by establishing an adult-use dispensary alongside his medical center. In 2018, Michigan voters passed Proposal 1, which allows any adult 21 or older to use and possess cannabis. Without having a local adult-use dispensary, cannabis customers are forced to travel to surrounding counties and spend money at businesses there instead of contributing to the local economy. Adult-use (recreational) cannabis has become a normal, major part of the Michigan economy.
Currently, Green Ways Provisioning Center is strictly a medical center, and will continue to serve patients throughout Gladwin County and the surrounding areas. On October 24, at 10 a.m., Green Ways will be hosting a “doctor day” for new and previous patients to get their Michigan Medical Marihuana Card. The doctor will be operating as first come first serve/walk-ins only. Appointments are very quick. Patients will need to be 18 years old and have a valid Michigan ID. The cost of the appointment is $60 cash only for the doctor, plus a $40 credit/debit only payment for the online LARA registration fee.
For a total of $100, you can be certified with a temporary medical marihuana card that will grant you access to any provisioning center in Michigan. Generally, medical marihuana is less expensive than adult-use marihuana due to a 10 percent tax difference. Green Ways Provisioning Center is located at 4566 S. M-30 in Beaverton. Call 989-387-9507 for more details.