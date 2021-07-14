Gladwin County
A golf outing fundraiser to benefit the New Dawn Shelter of Gladwin County is being held on Sunday, August 8 at Devil’s Knob Golf Course in Harrison. This event will be a best ball scramble with prizes for men’s and women’s longest drives and closest to hole.
There is a limit of 18 teams for this outing, so make sure to register soon! Cost for this event is $100 per team ($25 per person). Registration forms are available online at www.newdawnshelter.org/golf-outing and should be returned by July 31. Participants are asked to bring an item to donate for New Dawn Shelter.
Drop boxes will be available for donations. Much needed items include: laundry soap, dryer sheets, bathroom cleaner, toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, sugar, trash bags, pillows and coffee. The New Dawn Shelter would like to thank everyone for their continued support.