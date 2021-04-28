GLADWIN – Gladwin Heights Golf Course and The Springs Ministries will be hosting a golf fundraiser to raise money for camp scholarships.
This four person scramble event will be in cooperation with Gladwin County Christmas Kindness and will take place on Saturday, May 22 with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
This golfing fundraiser will feature cash prizes and has a buy-in of $75 per player. All costs go toward scholarships for local Gladwin campers. For more information, or to register, visit The Springs website at thespringscamp.com or call 989-426-7604.