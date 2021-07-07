Gladwin
MidMichigan Medical Center – Gladwin volunteers have fulfilled several equipment requests this year that enhance patient care and provide warm and comfortable care areas.
The equipment purchased includes upgraded trauma room cabinetry, additional pieces of equipment and therapy toys to support patients who may need physical and occupational therapy, patient chairs for the rehabilitation department, phlebotomy chairs for the laboratory, and new blanket warmers for the Health Park, Urgent Care and physician offices. Contributions totaling $17,556 were given to the MidMichigan Health Foundation to support these needs.
“Our volunteers want to provide the best possible environment for our patients,” said Jo Sommers, volunteer coordinator. “They look to add the special touch to the care that patients receive at our facilities. The items purchased with the help of the volunteers make that care just a little more comfortable. We are so grateful for all the volunteers who continued to work in our gift shop and in our patient care areas during the pandemic. It has been an unprecedented year.”
MidMichigan Medical Center – Gladwin offers many roles for volunteers. Those interested in more information regarding volunteer opportunities available through MidMichigan Medical Center – Gladwin may contact Jo Sommers, volunteer coordinator, at 989-246-6209, or visit www.midmichigan.org/volunteers.
