Gladwin
Gladwin County American Legion Post 171, along with the Gladwin County Office of Veteran Affairs, are working together to provide a Memorial Day parade and program on May 31 in Gladwin. The parade assembly will begin at 10:10 a.m. behind Hall-Kokotovich Funeral home, located on the corner of East Cedar Street (M61) and South State Street. The parade will step off at 10:40 a.m. and will proceed west on Cedar Street and end behind the Gladwin County Courthouse. The Memorial Day Program will begin at 11 a.m. in front of the veteran’s memorial on the courthouse lawn.
Although many consider Memorial Day the official beginning of summer, the day is set aside for remembrance of the service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice from being killed in action while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Americans have the freedoms they cherish today because the sacrifices of these men and women. A large patriotic crowd is expected so face masks and social distancing are recommended.
Out of respect for the significance of the holiday, all parade entries must reflect a patriotic theme. Any entries advocating for a political organization or social issue are not permitted. Questions can be addressed by calling the Gladwin County Office of Veterans Affairs at 989-426-4891 or American Legion member, John Mella, at 906-774-0538.