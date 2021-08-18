Gladwin
Gladwin will be hosting the 2021 International Meet of the 1965-66 Full-Size Chevrolet Club next week. The event will take place Sunday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 27 at the Rivertown Inn in Gladwin.
Early registration at the hotel with an early arrival BBQ and bonfire at the event host, Denny Harris’ home will take place on Sunday. Makes sure to bring your own chairs and drinks of choice! On Monday, the main event for the day will be a cruise to Beaverton, where everyone will park their cars on Main Street and walk to the wonderfully remodeled Gem Theater where they will screen American Graffiti.
There will be a cruise to historic Frankenmuth, MI on Tuesday. Frankenmuth is a German themed Christmas town that specializes in world famous chicken dinners and has the largest Christmas store in the world, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland. There are several shops and boutiques to visit, as well as many restaurants and pubs. There is also a military and space museum whose mission is to honor, respect and remember the memories of Michigan men and women who answered the call to military service during wartime. In the evening, there will be a local cruise to the Cornerhouse in Gladwin for ice cream.
Wednesday will be show day for the club. The cars will be located at the Rivertown Inn parking lot for all to see. There will be a photoshoot taking place at 3:30 p.m. In the evening, the group will cruise to Meadow Lanes Bowling Alley for bowling, food, and fun!
There will be a women’s day-oasis spa at the Riverwalk Place on Thursday for spa day, those who wish to participate will need to call in advance for an appointment. The men will have a tech day at Denny Harris’ house. The evening plans consist of a banquet at Riverwalk Grill, inside the Riverwalk Place in Gladwin.
There will then be checkout and good byes on Friday as the event comes to a close. For more information about the event, contact Denny Harris at 989-205-1213. For those looking to lodge at the Rivertown Inn, it is important to make your reservations as soon as possible by calling 989-246-9130.