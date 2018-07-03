GLADWIN – The 40th Annual Arts & Crafts Festival sponsored by the Gladwin Business & Professional Association will be held in the Gladwin City Park, 240 City Park Street, off Cedar Avenue between the Sheriff’s Department and the Gladwin County Courthouse on July 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Musical entertainment will be provided throughout the day in the park pavilion along with train rides and balloons for the kids.
Come check out the arts and crafts booths and enjoy the entertainment at the same time.
Exhibitor space is still available.
If you would like an exhibitor’s application or would like to reserve a space, please call 989-429-3272.