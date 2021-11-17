Gladwin
The Gladwin Farmers Market will be having a Holiday Market on Saturday, December 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is located at 200 N. State St., just north of the Historical Village in Gladwin.
The market will feature some summer vendors with their usual products as well as some special Christmas items. The market will also have wreaths available. There will be hot cocoa, cookies, and a warming area to enjoy. Gladwin Farmers Market staff hopes to see you at the holiday market on Dec. 4!