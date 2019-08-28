GLADWIN – Forge Fitness has organized Gladwin’s Downtown Discovery Race on Sept. 21, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Starting location is Forge Fitness, 237 W. Cedar Ave., Gladwin.
It is an “Amazing Race” style competition designed to get the community out and moving and into local small businesses.
Team entry is $15. All entry fees will be donated to a local charity via Facebook video after the completion of the event.
Online registration will be available at www.forgefitnessgladwin.com under the events tab. Or, you can register in person at Forge Fitness during normal business hours.