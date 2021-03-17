GLADWIN – On Tuesday, March 2, Gladwin Rotary was introduced to Becca Morgan, the new Interim Director of the Gladwin Chamber of Commerce.
Becca is the owner of Honey Bee Babies Company. She was born and raised in Gladwin and attended Gladwin schools. She is married to Joseph Morgan. She discussed the chamber’s new app, Michigan’s Backyard. The application is being launched in the next few weeks. If anyone is interested in getting your business listed and added to the application, please contact Becca at the chamber.
You can add your business links on this page as well. There are only seven premier spots and discounts are available if you sign up before March 17. Any business in Gladwin County can have a free listing on this website, though Chamber of Commerce businesses will have the first opportunity to enhance their listings. The website will be promoted through social media websites as well as through the chamber directory.
There was a robust discussion on how to access the app for locals, but specifically for people either visiting or thinking of moving to the area. Becca concluded the meeting by answering questions from rotarians and guests in attendance.
Wish you were at this meeting to hear directly from Becca and ask her questions? Join the Gladwin Rotary Club at a meeting to see if Rotary is for you. They are back to meeting in person on Tuesdays at noon at Riverwalk Grill in Gladwin. They do still have a Zoom option available as well, so make sure to contact them. The rotary motto is “Service Above Self” so if that’s you and if you are interested in learning more about Gladwin Rotary, please contact Karen Moore, President at RotaryMoore@gmail.com or Joyce Swartzmiller, Membership Chairperson, at 989-435-7122.