Gladwin
On Saturday, April 24, the Gladwin Rotary Club participated in the Great Lakes Watershed Cleanup Initiative. Rotary districts surrounding the Great Lakes in Canada and the United States have created an initiative to clean the Great Lakes watershed in conjunction with Earth Day. This initiative is in rotary’s new area of focus, “support our environment.” They started their day at the new Billings Township Park (former Gladwin County Ice Carnival location). The Rotary Club of Gladwin and nine other volunteers cleared 1.5 acres of trash, glass and metal totaling 300 pounds at the Billings Township Community Park. This area had previously been used for remnants from the flood that was collected. The Billings Township Community Park Committee wishes to thank them for their effort of cleaning the park grounds.
After the Billings Township Park, the group then moved to the Gladwin City Park, cleaning the path along the Cedar River.
This was a great way to engage the rotary family and non-rotarians in a day of action, to draw attention to the fragile environment, and to focus on the group’s desire to be part of the solution. It was also a great day of fellowship.
Do you have a little extra time, resources and/or expertise, or just a desire to leave the world a little better? Join the Gladwin Rotary Club at a meeting to see if rotary is for you! The group meets on Tuesdays at noon at Riverwalk Grill in Gladwin. The rotary motto is “service above self” so if that’s you and if you are interested in learning more about Gladwin Rotary, please contact Karen Moore, President at RotaryMoore@gmail.com or Joyce Swartzmiller, Membership Chairperson, at 989-435-7122.