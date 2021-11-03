Gladwin
The Rotary Club of Gladwin held their annual cash bash raffle on October 13. The event was held virtually for safety with 18 ticket holders joining via Zoom and 18 Club members at the Gladwin Heights Golf Course.
The evening began with Rotary Club President Karen Moore speaking about the community service the club had accomplished from their ticket sales in the past year. These services include but are not limited to the Rotary Splash Park, Global Handwashing for elementary schools, five Little Free Libraries in Gladwin County, PolioPlus to eradicate polio in the world, Gladwin County Leadership Program, and Christmas Kindness.
The MC, Dirk Presidio kept the flow of the evening smooth with his humor and efficiency. Dirk was assisted by other club members, George Alward who pulled the canisters out from the barrel, and Al Sawaya removing the ticket numbers from the wall chart. The tallies of the raffle were kept track of by club treasurer, Angie McKenna and President Karen Moore.
The evening was exciting as out of the last 10 standing, there were two tickets where the purchasers had indicated “all the way,” meaning that they did not want to settle and receive a portion of the $10,000 prize, it was all or nothing. The numbers dwindled down, then one of the tickets with “all the way” had been drawn out. The excitement continued down to five left, four left, three left and finally, the last two ticket numbers remained. Ironically, the ticket numbers were 79 and 97. The canister was drawn out of the tumbler and you could feel the anticipation in the room as the number that was drawn out was number 97 and the winning number remaining, 79 and was marked, “all the way.”
Congratulations to Mitch McMillan, Evergreen Physical Therapy who won $10,000 sold by long-time rotarian, Joyce Swartzmiller. It was an exciting end to the annual event. Gladwin Rotary would like to thank everyone that purchased a ticket for the cash bash and those who have supported the community efforts of the Rotary Club of Gladwin. They look forward to next year when they will return to a live, in-person raffle with a dinner and fellowship.