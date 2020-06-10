GLADWIN – Local residents met at the Gladwin Courthouse on Thursday, June 4 at 4 p.m. to march in a Black Lives Matter protest.
The crowd varied in size as they continued to march through downtown streets. When the group gathered at the courthouse, they numbered around 50 people, as they marched, the group varied as protesters would join and leave throughout the duration of the march. At least 100 people were involved in the protest in total.
The protest is in favor of a Black Lives Matter movement that has gained more publicity after the recent wrongful death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
The Gladwin City Police Department walked alongside protesters during the march through downtown.
Mayor Dee Jungman made a statement about the events related to the protests saying, “The senseless killing of George Floyd, gives us pause to think about our relationship with each other. We must do better as a nation, a state and a community. If we want the City of Gladwin and our region to thrive, we must be a place of equality and collaboration. We will continue to work with civic and business leaders, community organizations and law enforcement, and residents young and old to support efforts against inequality, injustice and violence. Violence is never an answer. Together we are #GladwinStrong.”