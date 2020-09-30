GLADWIN COUNTY – The monthly meeting of the Gladwin Republican Party will be on Tuesday, October 6 at the Riverwalk Place in Gladwin. Dinner on your own will be at 5:30 p.m., followed by a general membership meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Riverwalk will be hosting the group in line with the Health Department Protocols for Safety, during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The group requires all who attend to bring a face mask. After seating, attendees may take them off. The servers will be wearing masks, and social distancing will be in order.
The meeting will feature the Regional Field Director of Trump Victory. He will lead the group through GOTV and EDO and how they, individually and collectively, can nudge more voters into the polls and voting for President, US Senator, and the House Representatives in both Washington DC and Lansing. Attendees will also be able to meet Jonathan Hackett. The meeting will be open to the public.
The group would like to remind everyone that the Victory Center in Gladwin is at 247 W. Cedar St, at the corner of Arcade and Cedar. Yard signs for all major candidates, hats, shirts, flags, etc are available.
Absentee ballots are now available, and the group urges those who will vote absentee to consider submitting mail-from-home ballots early, with the current slow down of mail delivery. According to the group, voters would be best served to put their ballot in the mail by October 19, two weeks prior to the general election on November 3.
See the group on Facebook, Gladwin County Republican Party, or contact them by email at GladwinCountyGOP@gmail.com.