Gladwin
The Gladwin County Veterans Affairs Committee have announced their plan to construct a new Veterans Memorial in place of the existing memorial in Gladwin. After estimating a cost of repair for the current memorial, the committee has agreed a new monument would be a greater investment.
According to Gladwin County Department of Veterans Affairs Director, Ken Roberts, the new memorial will be spread out across the entire east side of the courthouse.
“This will allow for more of a park-like setting,” said Roberts. “It will also allow each service era to be represented in its own display.”
The current memorial is located close to the roadway, and the constant exhaust from vehicles has caused rapid deterioration in many areas. At this time, the Office of Veterans Affairs is unable to add any names to the current wall without making repairs.
“By moving the memorial back further [from the road], it allows us to keep everything away from the vehicle emissions as well as the traffic noise,” Roberts said.
Events held at the memorial such as those on Veterans Day and Memorial Day are often disrupted by loud traffic. By moving the site closer to the courthouse and away from Cedar Ave., the committee believes there will be less disruptions.
By moving the memorial back, more space will also be available, allowing for other opportunities for the Office of Veterans Affairs.
“We could have benches and a walkway where veterans who don’t qualify as a ‘Gladwin County veteran’ could purchase a brick and be honored,” Roberts said. “Anything that would create a more inviting area for the public to enjoy.”
Rather than using a brick and mortar structure that has deteriorated considerably in the current memorial, the committee plans to use sealed cement bases with granite slabs engraved with the names of Gladwin County veterans. The veteran names will be seen on both sides of the granite walls, and the walkways will extend to both sides as well.
Even though the walls will be shorter than the current ones, having a names on the front and back will allow for even more names to be added in the future.
Due to the cost of constructing an entirely new memorial, the committee met to discuss fundraising the project. They ultimately decided to contact Dee Jungman, who has extensive experience in local fundraising. Jungman offered to volunteer her time to help the committee with raising funds for the new memorial.
“The committee unanimously voted for me to be the honorary fundraising chairperson on this project,” Jungman said. “My brother and my uncle are on the memorial, so this remodel matters a lot to me, and I’m always glad to help out our local veterans.”
The committee plans to begin fundraising as early as next month. Because they already have permission to use the area, breaking ground will entirely depend on the time it takes to raise the funds.
Monetary donations are already being accepted by the Office of Veterans Affairs, with all donations being used solely for this project. Any remaining funds will be placed into a perpetual care fund for the memorial.
“It doesn’t matter how much you give, just that you chose to give,” Jungman said. “When the time comes, I will make sure to give those credit who chose to donate by listing their names in the Record & Clarion.”
Those who wish to donate may do so by directing checks to the Gladwin County Office of Veterans Affairs, 555 W. Cedar Ave., Gladwin, MI 48624, with ‘memorial’ in the memo, or by visiting gladwinveterans.com and clicking on the link for the Gladwin County Veterans Memorial Fund.