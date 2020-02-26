GLADWIN – Corrine Damm who was arrested at the Gladwin Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Feb. 1, had a rearraignment through the Gladwin County Circuit Court on Monday, Feb. 24.
At the arraignment, Damm waved the preliminary exam and plead no contest to an amended count 2 misdemeanor charge of vulnerable adult abuse in the third degree.
Damm’s charge is a high court misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of two years in prison, jail time, and or a $2,500 fine and a minimum sentence to be at the discretion of the court.
The plea agreement dismissed the Count 1 charge of attempted murder.
Damm’s reason for pleading no contest was to minimize a potential civil liability. The Judge said that this was a valid reason, and then accepted her plea to the lesser charge of vulnerable adult abuse in the third degree.
Her bond was continued and the judge then informed her that she will be ordered to pay a fee of at least $2,000 and must make arrangements to have the funds available at the time of her sentencing.
Damm will be sentenced at 1:20 p.m. on March 23.