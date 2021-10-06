Midland
On Monday, September 27, 2021 at approximately 7:38 p.m., the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a two vehicle traffic crash that took place at the intersection of North Eastman Road and East Schneider Court in Larkin Township.
According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, a maroon 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle being operated by Jason Gransden (44) of Gladwin County, was traveling northbound on North Eastman Rd., while a blue 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 29-year-old Midland County man, was traveling southbound.
The driver of the Silverado failed to yield the right of way to Mr. Gransden’s motorcycle by attempting to turn left into a private business parking lot, in front of Mr. Gransden. The Silverado was struck on the front passenger’s side by the motorcycle.
Mr. Gransden was thrown from the motorcycle. Mr. Gransden was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and the front air bag deployed in the Silverado.
At the time of the crash, Mr. Gransden was transported to MidMichigan Medical Center – Midland in critical condition. Mr. Gransden was later pronounced deceased on October 3 due to injuries sustained from the crash. The Silverado driver was uninjured.
As is standard procedure, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting toxicology reports to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The report will be forwarded to the Midland County Prosecutor’s Office for review once it has been completed.
Midland County Sheriff’s Office personnel were assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police and their 3rd District Accident Reconstruction Team, Larkin Township Fire Department, and MidMichigan EMS.