GLADWIN COUNTY – Americans from all walks of life will gather on Thursday, May 6 to lift up the country in prayer on the National Day of Prayer (NDOP). The Gladwin Ministerial Association will be hosting an outdoor prayer gathering at the Gladwin County Courthouse at noon on May 6.
This year marks 70 years since Reverend Billy Graham stood on the capitol steps in February 1952 and called for congress and the president to establish a day of prayer. By April of that year, President Truman signed the legislation into public law. Through the decades, the efforts of the National Day of Prayer Task Force have mobilized Americans to observe the National Day of Prayer in all 50 states and in U.S. territories to pray for those who lead and those in need in the nation.
The NDOP President Kathy Branzell had said, “history belongs to the intercessors who believe the future into being.”
“It is our prayer today and throughout 2021 that the spirit of the Lord would pour out and pour through us across America,” said Branzell. “We pray to see the Lord fill our lives, families, churches, workplace, education, military, government, arts, entertainment and media, with Biblical, not cultural, not worldly, but spirit-empowered, spirit-filled love, life and liberty as designed and defined by our creator and savior.”
These prayers are lifted up across the country through the efforts of tens of thousands of volunteers who lead their communities to organize over 60,000 local events on the National Day of Prayer in the past. There will be prayer from sunrise in Maine to sunset in the Pacific islands on the National Day of Prayer. For more information visit www.nationaldayofprayer.org. Make time on May 6 to pray with others in the community and throughout the country.