Gladwin/Midland counties
A mix of community leaders from both Gladwin and Midland counties met at Stryker’s Lakeside Marina on Friday, Dec. 10 to express their frustrations with a recent redistricting proposal that would separate Midland from Gladwin County.
“During the flood of 2020, our communities [in Gladwin and Midland] came together in a way that we’ve never seen before,” said Midland Business Alliance President, Tony Stamas. “We’ve partnered with our friends in Gladwin, and we’ve worked together in so many ways for decades.”
The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) has proposed a new legislative district map in which, the City of Midland would be included in a district with Flint instead of the rest of the county and Gladwin County. Gladwin-Midland United has instead showed their support of the Lange redistricting map, one that does not separate Midland from Gladwin County.
Diane Shields, Assistant Vice President for MyMichigan Health and Ray Stover, Medical Center President for both Gladwin and West Branch voiced their support for Gladwin-Midland United as well as other county officials and community leaders such as Gladwin County Commission Chair, Karen Moore and Midland County Commission Chair, Mark Bone; Gladwin County Drain Commissioner, Terry Walters and Midland County Drain Commissioner, Joseph Sova; and Jon Lynch, President and CEO of Three Rivers Corporation.
“Because of the connectivity of our counties, we were able to jointly and successfully receive an NRCS grant to improve the Upper Tittabawasee River Watershed,” Sova said. “This would not be as likely if we had not been in the same political seat.”
Much of the conference dealt with the ties that bind Midland and Gladwin, but none more so than the support each county showed during the 2020 flood. Stryker’s Marina sits just north of the border between Gladwin and Midland counties on Wixom Lake, just east of the Edenville Dam.
“Unfortunately, the efforts of the [MICRC] threaten to undermine how far we’ve come as a community,” Moore said. “All we need to do is step outside and look at Wixom Lake, with Gladwin County on one side and Midland County on the other, we could examine the efforts of our community to bring back the lake.”
Mark Bone concurred with Moore stating that the act of separating Midland and Gladwin during a time of mutual recovery is ill-suited. Gladwin-Midland United has created a petition to change the current MICRC district map to “acknowledge the entire counties of Midland and Gladwin as one community of interest.”