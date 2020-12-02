GLADWIN COUNTY – Many local farmers and restaurants came together recently to help out a local family in a time of need. Brevyn Willford, a 12-year-old from Gladwin, was seriously injured in a motorbike accident back in September of this year, and continues to recover in a medical care facility with his parents constantly by his side.
In an effort to ease the Willford’s burden, several local farmers came together to harvest the crops from the Willford’s farm. Multiple local restaurants also helped out the cause by providing food during the harvest. Kentucky Fried Chicken provided on November 6, Pale Blue Smoking provided on November 7, Little Caesars provided on November 12, and Mr. M’s provided on November 14; all of these restaurants helped out a great deal. Main Street Designs provided beverages for everyone.
Farmers, Aaron Ritchie, Nate Shea, Blake Ritchie, Travis Shea, Nicholas Ritchie, along with Mark and Kathy Endert and McKimmy Farms all pitched in on the harvest as well.