GLADWIN – A Gladwin City Police report from May, 29 detailed the events of a man-made fire that burned through a Gladwin home.
According to the report, around midnight on May, 29 something had been thrown through a window of a house on Beech Street in Gladwin. The object was later determined to be comprised of a plastic container containing either toilet paper or paper towel wrapped in a cloth material. The container melted and burned through a bedroom window of the home, damaging the window as well as the siding of the house.
Before the incident occurred, the homeowner had been observing an individual on a home security camera who had rode a bicycle by the house a few times. According to the report, the homeowner was suspicious and ready to confront the individual when they heard a loud noise and observed a bright light coming from the security camera.
The owner was quick to use a fire extinguisher, but the object used to create the fire had already done a significant amount of damage. The Gladwin Rural Urban Fire Department had arrived shortly afterward to make sure the fire was completely out. Two deputies from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department had assisted the responding officer at the scene. The investigation remains open.