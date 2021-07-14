Gladwin
Hear Ye, Hear Ye! The class of 1970 will turn back the hands of time on Friday, July 30 at the Wagarville Barn. To be specific, five decades, or 612 months, or 18,615 days ago, the Gladwin High School Class of 1970 graduated, and they’re getting together at the end of this month to celebrate! Get ready for hot fun in summertime, come and enjoy with friends from the past and present. Delicious BBQ will be served, water provided. You can check out photos and yearbooks from the class’ high school years.
The Wagarville Barn is located at 2025 Nickless Rd. at Wagarville Rd., with spacious outdoor and indoor seating, this barn has been updated for weddings and other events. If you want to attend, please contact Liz Looker at lizmartinlooker@gmail.com,
Checks shall be made out to Liz Looker and the class can’t wait to see you there. If you have questions, Call Liz at 989-426-7280 or email gladwinclassof1970@gmail.com. If anyone from the Gladwin Class of 1969 or 1971, you are sure welcome to stop by as well.