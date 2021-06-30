GLADWIN
The Gladwin High School’s Class of 1961 will be celebrating the 60th year of their graduation on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Riverwalk in Gladwin. Sign-in will begin at 5 p.m. with socializing until the buffet is served around 6:30 p.m. The event will be more casual with not a lot of speeches, but more socializing and sharing stories. There will also be a table set up for pictures or sharing yearbooks.
In consideration of the fact that several of the classes of nearby years have not been able to hold their own reunions, the Class of 1961 would like to invite anyone from the classes of 1960 or 1962 to join as well. Each class will be given time to speak and share some of their memories.
There will be a dinner buffet available at the event. Attendees may purchase alcoholic drinks in the lounge if desired. They will also be able to accommodate any special dietary requests if requested early. Seating will be a maximum of six people to each table and will be spaced. Please be respectful to those who wish or must wear a mask while socializing.
If you plan on attend- ing, make sure to RSVP by emailing Darla (Brasngton) Moore at djcharmin43@yahoo.com as soon as possible. She is also able to be reached by calling 989-948-3275 and asks you to leave a message if she does not answer. Darla hopes to receive checks from those attending by July 15.
All checks are to be made out to, “GHS Class of 1961” and not to Darla. The checks will be held until a week before so that they aren’t deposited before anything may happen with the event. If something does happen that would cause the event to be shut down, the checks will be returned. The checks may be handed off to Darla or mailed to her at 1608 Linksview Way, Gladwin, MI 48624.
Darla asks to pass along her email, address and/or phone number along
to classmates who may want to contact her. She will also be sending out some mail to members of the class and asks a few classmates to make calls to others. Darla hopes to see everyone on July 31!