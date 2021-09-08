Gladwin
Gladwin students and Girl Scouts, Khloe Smith (11) and Aspen Davy (14) completed their bronze and silver awards by providing their community with an emergency pet pantry. The pantry is located in front of the Gladwin County Animal Shelter and was placed there on August 31, 2021.
The girls saw an increasing demand for pet food donations and they delivered. The animal shelter hours are not easy to make for everyone who works during the week, and the girls noticed that more and more pets were being abandoned due to an inaccessibility to resources.
This pantry is currently available 24/7 and also allows for people to donate pet food and items that they would normally throw away or that would go to waste. These items will go to a home that needs them and a pet who may have otherwise, not been cared for.