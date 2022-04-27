Gladwin
The Gladwin Farmers Market will be welcoming visitors once again beginning next Saturday at their State Street location, just north of the Historical Village. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through October 15, 2022.
The market features Michigan grown fruits and vegetables, perennial and annual plants, home grown meats, baked goods, honey, maple syrup, and some crafts. If you are looking for a special gift for Mother’s Day, they just may have what you need.
Bridge Cards (SNAP or EBT program cards) are also welcome at the Gladwin Farmers Market. And the “Double Up Food Bucks” program means that Bridge Card users will double their purchasing power at the market. These special programs provide additional value for our customers and fresh produce for their families. Stop by the welcome table for more information.
The market also welcomes WIC and Senior Project Fresh coupons. These special programs provide additional value for our customers and fresh produce for their families. Contact Coral Beth Rowley at the Gladwin Cooperative Extension Office, 989-426-7741 for more information on these programs.