GLADWIN
Gladwin Farmer’s Market is excited to announce that their opening day will be Saturday, May 8 at 9 a.m. The market will open each Saturday until October 9, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The market will feature a wide variety of vendors offering produce, plants, bake goods, personal care items, flowers, and craft items.
The market will also be utilizing its new expanded areas this year. The area nearest to the historical village (south end) will have vendors located along the street (west) side and customers will be able to line-up to view vendors products under the pavilion. Those vendors at the north end of the market will be facing outward. The inner part of the market, under the pavilion, at the north end will be for vendors only. This choice of set up is to provide the best way to allow for social distancing for customers and vendors alike.
The restrooms will be open to the general public and sanitized hourly. There will be two sanitizing stations set up on each side of the market to provide sanitizer for customer use.
Those who attend the Farmer’s Market are asked to follow the recommended social distance of six-feet from those who are not part of a shopping group. Because customers will be in close contact (less than six-feet) while contracting business with vendors, everyone will be required to wear a mask.
Customers who enter the market pavilion for those vendors on the Historical Village (south) end from the street (west) side entrance are asked to peruse and shop at vendor stalls and then exit out the parking (east) side. Customers are encouraged to travel from the parking (east) side around the north end and then continue along the street (east) side.
There will be new parking lot markings to assist in parking near the market. Please keep handicap spaces available to those with the handicap designation on either their license plate or hanging decal.
Carts will be available for use and should be returned to the street side entrance when you are finished shopping. The City of Gladwin is excited to sponsor the 2021 Farmers Market season and they hope to see you there!