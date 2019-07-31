GLADWIN – The Gladwin Field Office for the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be hosting a Conservation Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will feature DNR staff from Wildlife, Forest Resources, Fish, Parks and Recreation, Minerals, and Law Division, as well as members from Huron Pines AmeriCorps and partners from other organizations.
Members of the Gladwin community are invited to walk around the property, speak with DNR staff, view educational presentations and demonstrations, and engage in fun, outdoor-themed activities. The Fun Day will provide a family-oriented atmosphere that adults and children can enjoy together.
Each division (and Huron Pines AmeriCorps) will have a station set up in the parking lot of the Field office where people can visit and learn about what DNR employees do. The public will also have the opportunity to see some tools and equipment used by the divisions. For example, at the Forestry/Fire station attendees can see the Marsh Master and the dozer up close. There will also be a few stations where children can play wilderness-themed games and get Smokey the Bear themed prizes. Having these stations will also provide a place to host short presentations or demonstrations that public visitors might find knowledgeable and interesting. Visitors will be able to ask questions or voice concerns they may have.
Potential Activities:
• Tree coring and aging demonstration (FRD)
• Deer aging (Wildlife)
• Fur match-up (Wildlife)
• Fire shoot-out (Fire)
• Smokey Bear (Fire)
• Archery trailer (Law)
• Hunting simulator trailer (Law)
• Invasive species
balloon pop (Huron Pines AmeriCorps)
• Face painting (Huron Pines AmeriCorps)
• Bounce house (Huron Pines AmeriCorps)
The Conservation Fun Day will take place at the Gladwin DNR Field Office, located at 801 N. Silverleaf St., Gladwin.