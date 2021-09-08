Gladwin
The City of Gladwin has partnered with DeShano Construction Company to develop a new street and 10 new homes within the city limits. These condominiums and new street come as an extension to the existing Riverview Estates, located off of Stickel Rd., just south of the hospital.
According to Gladwin City Manager, Chris Shannon, the project began roughly 18 months ago. Now, the condos are nearly complete and the street will be officially named next week. A ceremony will be held to commemorate the new street, which will be named after a well known Gladwin resident.
Chris Wentz had been employed with the Department of Public Works in Gladwin until he was injured on the job. Many throughout Gladwin County know Chris for his work and what he has provided for the community. Before his injury, in 2005, Chris dealt with the death of his son, Brad Wentz, who was serving with the U.S. Army in Iraq.
“This was a very difficult time in his life, and he couldn’t have conducted himself better as far as I’m concerned,” Shannon said. “He handled all of these difficulties in his life amazingly well, and still managed to benefit the community.”
Out of Wentz’s service to the community, and his son’s service to the nation, the City of Gladwin has agreed to name the new street Wentz Court. There will be a dedication ceremony for the new street on Thursday, September 15 at 4 p.m. At the ceremony, there will be light refreshments available. One of the newly constructed condos will be open for viewing during this event as well.
To view an in-depth look at the new condominiums and for more information on their availability, visit www.gldmanagement.com/riverview-condos.