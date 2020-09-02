HARRISON – The Gladwin County V.F.W. Post 7303 Auxiliary traveled to Harrison on Saturday, August 22 for a District Eleven meeting.
The meeting was held outdoors on a beautiful day. It was well attended and all chairman reports were very informative. There were four Department of Michigan representatives that were present and reported; Ruth Barnhill, Marion Belair (previous District 11 Auxiliary President that won the State District President Award), Jane Dady and Stephanie Krueger. The Gladwin Auxiliary announced, “great job ladies and gentlemen! Keep up the great work for our veterans.”