Gladwin County
Applications are now being accepted for participation in the 2021-2022 Gladwin County Leadership Program. Eligibility is open to all adults who live or work in Gladwin County, have a genuine desire to serve the Gladwin County community, have an interest to serve on boards, commissions or in public office, and demonstrate leadership potential. This will be the 14th class for the leadership program, which began in 2006. A total of 160 participants have completed the Gladwin County Leadership Program.
Gladwin County Leadership Program participants will attend five monthly modules, with most being held on the second Friday of the month from September 2021 to January 2022. The modules address Self Awareness, Gladwin County History and Tour, Leadership, Effective Communication, Community Awareness, Volunteerism, Generational Differences, Community Organizations, Education, Law, Understanding Local Government, Economic Development, Recreation, Arts, and Tourism. The first module is scheduled for September 10, 2021.
Participants will be selected by the Gladwin County Leadership Program Board of Directors based on applications received by August 27, 2021. Late applications may be accepted as space is available. The board endeavors to have a cross section of business, government, education, retirees, and community organizations represented. The tuition fee to participate is $450. If you are a retiree, the tuition is $300. Partial tuition assistance is available based on need. Because the program is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, all tuition fees are tax deductible.
To apply for the program, complete the Gladwin County Leadership Program application. Applications are available at the Chamber of Commerce, 608 W. Cedar Avenue, Gladwin, or by email to leadershipgladwinco@gmail.com. For more information, contact Yvette Keast, 2021 Program Coordinator, by calling 989-802-1771.