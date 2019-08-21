GLADWIN COUNTY – Applications are now being accepted for participation in the 2019-2020 Gladwin County Leadership Program. Eligibility is open to all adults who live or work in Gladwin County, have a genuine desire to serve the Gladwin County community, have an interest to serve on boards, commissions or in public office, and demonstrate leadership potential. This will be the 13th class for the leadership program, which began in 2006. A total of 146 participants have completed the Gladwin County Leadership Program.
Gladwin County Leadership Program participants attend nine monthly modules, with most being held on the second Friday of the month from September 2018, to May 2019. The modules address Self Awareness, Gladwin County History and Tour, Leadership, Effective Communication, Community Awareness, Volunteerism, Generational Differences, Community Organizations, Education, Law, Understanding Local Government, Economic Development, Recreation, Arts, and Tourism. The first module is scheduled for Sept. 13, 2019.
Participants will be selected by the Gladwin County Leadership Program Board of Directors based on applications received by Aug. 23, 2019. Late applications may be accepted as space is available. The board endeavors to have a cross section of business, government, education, retirees, and community organizations represented. The tuition fee to participate is $450. If you are a retiree, the tuition is $300. Partial tuition assistance is available based on need. Because the program is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, all tuition fees are tax deductible.
To apply for the program, complete the Gladwin County Leadership Program application. Applications are available at the Chamber of Commerce, 608 W. Cedar Avenue, Gladwin, or by email to leadershipgladwinco@gmail.com. For more information, contact Karrie Hulme, Program Coordinator, by calling 989-701-4430.