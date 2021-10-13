Gladwin County
Gladwin County will receive a $2 million grant from the State of Michigan to address damage caused on the Burleson Drain and the Davidson Creek Drain, Drain Commissioner Terry Walters announced on Sept. 30.
Walters explained the damage occurred due to actions of the county’s previous drain commissioner.
“On behalf of my office and the consultants who have been working with us, I’d like to thank state Sen. Jim Stamas for his diligent efforts to assist the residents of this community by securing the funding for the projected work,” Walters said.
“His work, and the work of all those involved, will provide for the necessary repairs to the drains and free Gladwin County from significant financial stress resulting from the improper performance of past maintenance that resulted in environmental fines and violations.”
“This has been a top priority since I took office, and we are optimistic that this grant will allow us to alleviate much of the financial burden that has been placed on property owners,” Walters added.
“It is truly remarkable that thanks to the Michigan Legislature and Sen. Stamas, we are able to suspend current assessments for the Burleson Drain and the Davidson Creek Drain.”
The previous work on the drains resulted in major soil erosion and sedimentation damage.
The Gladwin County Board of Commissioners worked to remove the former drain commissioner, Bob Evans, from office and negotiated and paid the fines associated with the violations on behalf of the drainage districts.
According to Gladwin County Commission Board Chairperson Karen L. Moore, “The appropriation of these funds through the hard work and dedication of Senator Stamas is greatly appreciated by the county board and our residents. The need for this funding was created by a situation that was not the fault of the taxpayers, and shows that faith in our Congressional leadership as well as Governor Whitmer’s office is not misplaced.”
While negotiations on specifics of the restoration projects continue, Walters expects the drain work will take place in 2022.