Gladwin County
This years garden tour is host to nine garden stops in Gladwin county. Just outside of Gladwin on River Road the “Trail of Two Cities” trailhead will have a stop on the Cedar River; all proceeds from this event will benefit the trail.
In Beaverton, a peaceful wooded setting with a pond, something always blooming with whimsical garden art. Then visit a beautiful stone home surrounded by garden beds and garden accents. In downtown Beaverton visit an 86 year old former school transformed to community activity center with beautiful gardens tended by volunteers.
On to Grout Road, view the scenic Crooked River venue, an old farmstead transformed into a wedding venue. Take a stroll on the walking bridge and trail along the river to the next home on the tour with beautiful gardens. On Wiggins Lake the homeowners transformed an adjacent lot to beautiful perennial gardens with easy access walking paths.
In the city of Gladwin a backyard oasis awaits with water feature and lovely garden art. On to the host of this event Riverwalk Place gardens, beautifully landscaped on the Cedar River. Something for everyone to enjoy! An artisan market will be on the Riverwalk Place grounds.
Tickets will be $10 at presale and $12 on the day of event. Tickets will be available at the Beaverton Activity Center, Flower Scents in Beaverton, Lyles Flowers in Gladwin and Riverwalk Place in Gladwin. Call 989- 246-8000 with any questions, and find more information at www.riverwalkplace.net.