Gladwin COunty
The Gladwin County Apportionment Commission has adopted a new five Commissioner District plan for the County Board of Commissioners that effectively shifts the current five district plan in place.
According to a release from the Gladwin County Apportionment Commission, they were mandated by state law to designate the districts in a way that is representative of the county’s population figures. These figures were taken from the 2020 Census.
The statutory members of the Gladwin County Apportionment Commission include Aaron Miller, Prosecuting Attorney; Christy Van Tiem, County Treasurer; Karrie Hulme, County Clerk; Michael Fields, Gladwin County Democratic Party Chair; and Mary Moylan, Gladwin County Republican Party Chair.
The Apportionment Commission met for the first time on June 3, 2021, to nominate a chair and adopt rules and procedures. Christy Van Tiem, Gladwin County Treasurer was nominated as chair for the Commission.
Gladwin County guidelines for apportionment included:
- Contiguous
- Compact and square
- Townships, cities, villages shall generally not be divided
- A population deviation of 11.9 percent from the average is allowed
- No partisan political advantage.
The commission met again on September 8, 2021 and continued to meet every Wednesday at 11 a.m. to go over and discuss several mapping options for five districts versus seven districts. The commission even explored options for six districts.
During this time, there were a few members of the public in attendance asking questions and working with the commission to determine what would be best for the county.
The commission adopted the following five-district plan on November 3, 2021:
District 1: Population – 5,025; townships of Sherman, Butman, Clement, and Secord in their entireties.
District 2: Population – 5,419; Sage Township and Gladwin Township in their entireties, and the northern portion of the City of Gladwin as follows: the entire city north of M-61, excluding the city blocks from the corner of Cedar Ave. and Erie St., north to Beech St., east to N. Silverleaf St., south to Cedar Ave., and returning west to the corner of Erie St.
District 3: Population – 4,942; townships of Bourret, Grim, Hay, Billings and Bentley in their entireties.
District 4: Population – 4,964; townships of Buckeye and Tobacco and the City of Beaverton in their entireties.
District 5: Population – 5,036; townships of Grout and Beaverton in their entireties, and a portion of the City of Gladwin as follows: the entire city south of M-61 as well as a portion located north of M-61 from the corner of Cedar Ave. and Erie St., north to Beech St., east to N. Silverleaf St., south to Cedar Ave., and returning west to the corner of Erie St.
The average of the five districts is 5,077, the maximum allowable difference is 604, and the maximum range of deviation is 11.9 percent. This plan has a difference of 477; the Range of Deviation is 9.39 percent.; the low is at 97.34 percent and the high at 106.73 percent.
This new Commissioner District plan for Gladwin County will be in effect from Jan. 1, 2023 until December 31, 2032.