Gladwin County
The Council on Aging, Gladwin County has added three new 2021 Chevrolet Equinox’s to their fleet of service vehicles.
Two of the Equinox’s will be used to deliver meals in Gladwin and Beaverton as part of the Home Delivered Meals (Meals on Wheels) program. The purchase of these meal delivery vehicles was possible thanks to a grant from the Charles J. Strosacker Foundation.
Both white Equinox’s will manage a single meal route. One will be replacing a 2008 Dodge Caravan at the Antler Arms meal site location and the other will be used to cover the second route at the Beaverton Manor location, which was originally drove solely by volunteers.
The third vehicle purchased, a midnight blue Equinox, will be used for the agency’s Friendly Driver Program. This is the first vehicle purchased for this program and will allow the Council on Aging to hire a part-time employee to offset the program’s growth and not rely solely on its volunteers.
The blue Equinox was able to be purchased from a combination of two grants; one from the Alden and Vada Dow Family Foundation and another from the Gladwin County Community Foundation.
All three vehicles were purchased locally from the Richardson Chevrolet Dealership in Gladwin.
The Council on Aging staff would like to thank all of the foundations for their generosity to provide funding for such programs and give a “thank you” to the staff at Richardson in Gladwin, for all of their assistance in the purchase of all three vehicles.