GLADWIN COUNTY – The new year saw a lot of exciting changes in Gladwin County and one of those was a restructuring of county administration. The Gladwin County Board of Commissioners decided not to replace the administrative board secretary and rather to restructure moving administrative functions.
With that, the county is excited to announce that it is seeking a qualified applicant for the position of County Administrator. The administrator reports to five members of the County Commission elected from member districts. The County Administrator implements all county policies as directed by the County Commission and will lead the organization’s staff members to ensure exceptional delivery of services and responsible fiscal management.
Primary responsibilities are leadership; strategic planning and strategic initiatives; crisis management; and talent and team development. The county wants someone with these skills who also supports the goals and visions of Gladwin County. They are looking forward to positive changes in the county!
Interested candidates are asked to submit a resume, cover letter and names/phone numbers for three professional references. To apply, submit your resume in a sealed envelope to Dr. Karen Moore, Chairperson, Gladwin County Board of Commissioners, 401 W. Cedar Ave., Gladwin, MI 48624. Please see the full job description at https://gladwincounty-mi.gov/information/job-opportunities/.