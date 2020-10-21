GLADWIN COUNTY – Court records show a Reid v. Gladwin County lawsuit that has been filed, in which, the Secretary for the Gladwin County Commissioners, Gayle Reid has made allegations that are continuing to be disputed by the county.
The Record has reached out to Attorney Laura Amtsbuechler, who has been an active attorney on the case, for further information. However, Amtsbuechler did not wish to speak on litigation currently pending before the court as to not interfere with the judicial process.
The Record is working to provide more information to the public regarding this lawsuit while remaining accurate on all accounts.
As more information is provided, it will be included in the following publication as well as on the Gladwin County Record & Clarion website at gladwinmi.com.